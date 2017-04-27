Police in Scotland warn lawmakers over suspicious packages

LONDON — Police in Scotland have issued safety guidance to all elected representatives in the country after a series of suspicious packages containing powder was sent to politicians.

The letter dated Wednesday came with an attachment on handling mail following what authorities described as incidents involving "elected officials" who have received suspicious packages.

STV reported that a package was sent to Scottish National Party lawmaker John Nicolson's office in Kirkintilloch on Tuesday. The following day, a package was sent to a local council run by the SNP in the market town of Forfar.