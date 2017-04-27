Police union wants city to reject anti-profiling measure

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The police union in Rhode Island's largest city is asking political leaders to reject a sweeping new ordinance that would ban discriminatory profiling by police, limit use of a gang database and establish other strict controls.

The Providence City Council already voted 12-0 in favour of the ordinance last week, but its passage requires a second vote scheduled for Thursday.

Democratic City Council President Luis Aponte said Thursday that concerns outlined in a letter from the police union are based on factual errors.