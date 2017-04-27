Polish premier: no regrets about opposing Tusk re-election

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's prime minister says she has no regrets about trying to block the re-election of Donald Tusk as president of the European Council and would do the same again.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo's failed attempt to block Tusk's re-election last month pitted Poland against the 27 other European Union members and was considered a failure by many Poles. The ruling Law and Justice party has since seen its popularity fall in surveys.

Szydlo also accused Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, of supporting the political opposition in Poland, accusing him of being "not an impartial European leader."