Polish premier: no regrets about opposing Tusk re-election
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's prime minister says she has no regrets about trying to block the re-election of Donald Tusk as president of the European Council and would do the same again.
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo's failed attempt to block Tusk's re-election last month pitted Poland against the 27 other European Union members and was considered a failure by many Poles. The ruling Law and Justice party has since seen its popularity fall in surveys.
Szydlo also accused Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, of supporting the political opposition in Poland, accusing him of being "not an impartial European leader."
Speaking Thursday in an interview on the TVP Info state broadcaster, Szydlo said on opposing Tusk's re-election: "I am very glad that I took that decision then, and I would do it again."