Red Bull heir seeks another delay in alleged hit-and-run

BANGKOK — Prosecutors in Thailand say an heir to the Red Bull fortune has asked for another delay in facing charges over an alleged hit-and-run that killed a police officer almost five years ago.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya has been a no-show for meetings with prosecutors on several occasions, complaining through his attorney of unfair treatment or citing duties abroad.

A recent Associated Press report revealed that he's been living lavishly, travelling to Formula One races, snowboarding in Japan and cruising in Venice.

On Thursday, Suthi Kittisupaporn, director-general of South Bangkok Prosecutor's Office, says Vorayuth's attorney has asked for another delay. His client did not immediately show up.