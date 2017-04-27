Report: 15 Russian soldiers missing after ship collision
ISTANBUL — Turkish media reports say 15 Russian soldiers are missing after their warship collided with a freighter off Istanbul, in the Black Sea.
Private television station NTV says 45 other soldiers were rescued after the accident Thursday.
NTV says rescue boats and helicopters have been dispatched to the area.
