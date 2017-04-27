Rio governor asks for federal help to fight violence in slum
Rio de Janeiro's state governor is asking Brazil's federal government to help put more policemen on the streets following a spike in violence.
Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao told CBN Radio on Thursday that his cash-strapped state has been unable to deploy 4,000 recently graduated police officers because of a lack of funds .
Five people have been shot dead in Rio's Alemao slum complex in gun battles between police and drug traffickers over the past week. They include a 13-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet while walking to visit a