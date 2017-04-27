News / World

Rio governor asks for federal help to fight violence in slum

Rio de Janeiro's state governor is asking Brazil's federal government to help put more policemen on the streets following a spike in violence.

Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao told CBN Radio on Thursday that his cash-strapped state has been unable to deploy 4,000 recently graduated police officers because of a lack of funds .

Five people have been shot dead in Rio's Alemao slum complex in gun battles between police and drug traffickers over the past week. They include a 13-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet while walking to visit a neighbour .

