Street sales and parties; the Dutch mark king's birthday

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Netherlands is marking the 50th birthday of King Willem-Alexander with orange-clad citizens holding parties and street sales throughout the country.

The monarch and his family were spending King's Day in the city of Tilburg, where thousands of people - many wearing inflatable orange crowns - lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Willem-Alexander, his Argentine-born wife Maxima and their three daughters.

Amsterdam's landmark Vondelpark was reserved for children to sell old toys and clothes, while boats carrying revelers and sightseers drifted along the Dutch capital's historic network of canals.