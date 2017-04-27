Strike ends at South African Airways after court ruling
JOHANNESBURG — South African Airways says cabin crewmembers whose strike forced some flight cancellations have returned to work after a court order.
The financially struggling airline said Thursday that it hopes for a negotiated solution to the dispute with the South African Cabin Crew Association, a
The airline says 50 flights, including 28 domestic ones, were cancelled Wednesday. Later that day, a
Currently, cabin crewmembers get a meal allowance of $130 per trip. They wanted $170, arguing that the allowance had not increased in half a dozen years and that they stay in international hotels where food is expensive.