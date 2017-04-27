Telecom struggles to block 22 social media banned in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — An official with Kashmir's state-owned telecom company says it has so far been unable to shut down 22 social media sites that the Indian government banned in parts of the disputed Himalayan region in an effort to prevent protests.

The government banned the sites, including Facebook and Twitter, after several videos and photos depicting the alleged abuse of Kashmiris by Indian forces incensed the local population and fueled anti-India demonstrations in recent weeks.