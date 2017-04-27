News / World

Telecom struggles to block 22 social media banned in Kashmir

In this April 18, 2017 photo, Kashmiri man Farooq Ahmed Dar, right, sits along with her mother as school children watch from distance at his residence in Chill village, about 60 Kilometers (38 miles) southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. A viral video that showed the young shawl weaver Dar strapped to a patrolling Indian army jeep as a human shield against stone-throwing protesters incensed Kashmiris and sparked region wide debate. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

In this April 18, 2017 photo, Kashmiri man Farooq Ahmed Dar, right, sits along with her mother as school children watch from distance at his residence in Chill village, about 60 Kilometers (38 miles) southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. A viral video that showed the young shawl weaver Dar strapped to a patrolling Indian army jeep as a human shield against stone-throwing protesters incensed Kashmiris and sparked region wide debate. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India — An official with Kashmir's state-owned telecom company says it has so far been unable to shut down 22 social media sites that the Indian government banned in parts of the disputed Himalayan region in an effort to prevent protests.

The government banned the sites, including Facebook and Twitter, after several videos and photos depicting the alleged abuse of Kashmiris by Indian forces incensed the local population and fueled anti-India demonstrations in recent weeks.

An official at telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. said Thursday that engineers were working on blocking the sites, but so far have been unsuccessful without freezing the internet across the region. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to give technical details of the effort to the media.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular