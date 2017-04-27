The Latest: Amid shouts, city delays anti-profiling measure

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Latest on a proposed police anti-profiling ordinance in Providence, Rhode Island (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Leaders of Rhode Island's largest city have tabled a sweeping new proposal to ban discriminatory profiling by police, prompting loud protests from the measure's supporters.

The Providence City Council was expected to pass the proposed anti-profiling ordinance Thursday, but instead voted 9-5 to delay it until June 1.

Shouting inside the city hall chambers drowned out council members, while police officers high-fived each other in the hallway.

The delay came a day after the city's police union sent a scathing letter describing the measure as a "slap in the face" to officers in the 400-member force.

The measure would also limit the use of electronic surveillance and a gang database, and establish strict controls on police.

The council already had approved it on a 12-0 vote last week, but it required a second vote.

1:20 p.m.

The police union in Rhode Island's largest city is asking political leaders to reject a sweeping new ordinance that would ban discriminatory profiling by police, limit use of a gang database and establish other strict controls.

The Providence City Council already voted 12-0 in favour of the ordinance last week, but its passage requires a second vote scheduled for Thursday.

Democratic City Council President Luis Aponte said Thursday that concerns outlined in a letter from the police union are based on factual errors.