The Latest: Evacuations over after suburban Detroit gas leak

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. — The Latest on natural gas leak in suburban Detroit (all times local):

7:23 p.m.

Authorities have allowed people to return to their homes and business in suburban Detroit after a natural gas leak led to evacuations.

Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Director John Kosanke says a DTE subcontractor was digging up concrete and hit a natural gas line on Thursday morning. That forced people in homes and businesses within a four-block radius out of the area.

WWJ-AM reports people were allowed back in shortly after 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

___

11:23 a.m.

A natural gas leak in suburban Detroit has prompted authorities to evacuate surrounding homes and businesses.

The city of Grosse Pointe Woods says a subcontractor for a utility was