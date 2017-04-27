The Latest: Evacuations over after suburban Detroit gas leak
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. — The Latest on natural gas leak in suburban Detroit (all times local):
7:23 p.m.
Authorities have allowed people to return to their homes and business in suburban Detroit after a natural gas leak led to evacuations.
Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Director John Kosanke says a DTE subcontractor was digging up concrete and hit a natural gas line on Thursday morning. That forced people in homes and businesses within a four-block radius out of the area.
WWJ-AM reports people were allowed back in shortly after 5 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
11:23 a.m.
A natural gas leak in suburban Detroit has prompted authorities to evacuate surrounding homes and businesses.
People are being urged to avoid the area and officials say it could take a few hours to deal with the leak.