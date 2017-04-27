The Latest: Florida woman found in car in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on flooding in eastern North Carolina (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Authorities in North Carolina have released the name of the Florida woman who was killed when her car was swept off a road in flooding that followed heavy rains earlier this week.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker says 65-year-old Sandra Berry of Kissimmee, Florida, died Wednesday night when her car was swept off N.C. 58 in Greene County and sank.

Baker says Berry drove around barricades put up to keep vehicles off the flooded highway. Firefighters found her body after someone saw her car in the water.

More than 8 inches of rain fell in the area between Sunday and Tuesday, prompting flooding across central and eastern North Carolina.

8:40 a.m.

A woman has died after the North Carolina Highway Patrol said she drove around several barricades and was swept away in the flooding that has followed heavy rains earlier this week.

Local media outlets said the car on N.C. 58 was carried away by high water from Contentnea Creek about 8 p.m. Wednesday in Greene County near Stantonsburg.

Authorities said the woman was the only person in the car, which was found later by firefighters.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

It's the second apparent storm-related death in North Carolina. Transportation department officials found a body Tuesday while removing debris at a bridge over the Neuse River near Smithfield. That victim's name has not been released.

7 a.m.

The National Weather Service says the dangers of flooding continue in eastern North Carolina.

The weather service has issued flood warnings in 16 counties, in some cases for the rest of the month.

Forecasters say flooding is occurring along the Cape Fear River in Bladen, Duplin and Pender counties. The Tar River is flooding in Greenville, Rocky Mount and Tarboro. The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Tarboro.

The Roanoke River is flooding at Roanoke Rapids.

The Neuse River is bringing flooding to Goldsboro, Kinston and Smithfield.

The Lumber River is flooding in Lumberton.

Schools are opening late in parts of Wilson County. Schools also are opening late in Johnston County.

A number of roads are still closed by the flooding.

3:20 a.m.

A North Carolina school system has cancelled classes for a second straight day over concerns about flooding.

Officials with Edgecombe County Schools said there would be no classes for students and teachers on Thursday as the county deals with roads blocked by flood waters and waits for the Tar River to crest.

The county said on its Facebook page on Wednesday that several roads are impassable and that residents on one road outside the town of Pinetops have been evacuated. The county reported nine state roads are closed in the county, most near Pinetops and Rocky Mount.