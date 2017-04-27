The Latest: Officers fired upon at home after officer killed

MIDDLETOWN, Del. — The Latest on the shooting of a Delaware state trooper (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Delaware State Police say officers have come under fire again at a home where the suspect in the fatal shooting of a state trooper is holed up.

Police said in a statement that officers came under fire at the home in Middletown about 4 a.m. Thursday. Police say they blew off windows with explosives, but have not entered the home. On Wednesday night, they blew the front door off its hinges, but did not enter.

A man suspected of killing a state trooper has been inside the house since Wednesday. Police say they're trying to make contact with the man to persuade him to surrender.

The trooper was slain shortly after noon in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police say the trooper was investigating a car with two suspicious people inside when one man got out and opened fire.

___

4 a.m.

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and killing a Delaware state trooper outside a convenience store remains barricaded early Thursday inside his house, where he fired shots at officers as they tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard, 32, was shot several times about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday after he approached a vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store near Bear.

State police superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen says the vehicle had two suspicious people inside.