The Latest: Police expect clash with or without Ann Coulter

BERKELEY, Calif. — The Latest on Ann Coulter's cancelled appearance at UC Berkeley (all times local):

7:05 a.m.

Ann Coulter's speech at University of California, Berkeley, has been cancelled , but far-right supporters plan to hold a rally Thursday to denounce what they claim is an attempt to silence their conservative views.

KCBS reports (http://cbsloc.al/2qiK5yi ) that university police are preparing for violent outbreaks between militant factions on both sides. The speech was cancelled over fears of violence.

Gavin McInnes, founder of the pro-Trump "Proud Boys," says he will speak at 2 p.m. at Berkeley's Civic Center Park and is encouraging other alt-right groups to make a large showing at the gathering.

Coulter says that despite the cancellation of her speech, she might at some point still "swing by to say hello" to her supporters.

Police and university officials say they are bracing for possible trouble, citing intelligence and online chatter by groups threatening to instigate violence.

12:02 a.m.

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says that while her speech at the University of California, Berkeley was cancelled , she may still show up to say hello to her supporters.

Police and university officials say they're bracing for trouble Thursday whether or not she decides to show.

They say intelligence and online chatter by groups threatening to instigate violence over the acid-tongued Coulter has them on edge.

Coulter said in an email to The Associated Press that she might stroll across campus to greet supporters and "stroll around the graveyard of the First Amendment."