The Latest: Walker disappointed in delay on confirmations

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on the Alaska legislative session (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Gov. Bill Walker says he's disappointed that Alaska legislators refused to consider his nominees to boards, commissions and key administration posts Thursday.

Walker called the House and Senate into joint session to hold confirmation votes after the Senate twice refused House meeting requests.

Shortly after Thursday's session convened, the Senate majority leader moved to adjourn. The motion was approved, supported by majority Senate Republicans and minority House Republicans.

Walker, in a statement, singled out the Senate majority, saying his was disappointed the majority had again refused to participate in the confirmation process.

Senate President Pete Kelly says he intends to hold an eventual vote.

But he says the Senate, House and Walker each should have something in play during negotiations to try to resolve outstanding issues in the session.

___

11:30 a.m.

Led by Republicans in both houses, Alaska legislators have defied Gov. Bill Walker's call to take confirmation votes on his appointments to boards, commissions and key administration posts.

Walker issued a proclamation Wednesday calling a joint session of the House and Senate Thursday to vote on his nominees. The proclamation came after the Senate twice rejected calls by the House to meet.

On Thursday, after the House and Senate convened, Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche made a motion to adjourn the session. That motion was approved by Senate Republicans and minority House Republicans.

Walker's pick for attorney general, Jahna Lindemuth, and his appointment of Drew Phoenix to the state's human rights commission appeared to be two of the more contentious.