Trump, Argentine President Macri hold White House talks

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has welcomed Argentine President Mauricio Macri to the White House for talks.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada, at the South Lawn entrance of the White House.

The White House said when it announced Thursday's visit that the leaders would discuss how to deepen relations between their countries. Trump and Macri are also expected to confer on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including trade, security and Venezuela's deteriorating political situation.

Lemons may also be discussed. The Trump administration recently postponed a decision by former President Barack Obama to lift a 16-year ban on imports of Argentine lemons.