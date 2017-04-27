Trump orders investigation into aluminum imports
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a memo ordering an expedited investigation into whether aluminum imports are jeopardizing U.S. national security.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Wednesday that there is only one American smelter still in operation that produces high-purity, aerospace-quality aluminum.
Trump says he assured the CEO of Century Aluminum that the administration will bring back jobs for workers the company recently had to lay off.
Trump signed a similar measure investigating steel imports last week.