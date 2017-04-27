Trump orders investigation into aluminum imports

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a memo ordering an expedited investigation into whether aluminum imports are jeopardizing U.S. national security.

Trump says aluminum is "critical" for national defence . He says the U.S. can't afford to become dependent on foreign imports in dangerous times.

High-purity aluminum is used for a number of defence purposes, including in military planes and in the armour-plating of military vehicles.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Wednesday that there is only one American smelter still in operation that produces high-purity, aerospace-quality aluminum.

Trump says he assured the CEO of Century Aluminum that the administration will bring back jobs for workers the company recently had to lay off.