UK police arrest man with knives on suspicion of terrorism

Armed police talk to man at the scene after a person was arrested following an incident in Whitehall in London, Thursday April 27, 2017. London police arrested a man for possession of weapons Thursday near Britain's Houses of Parliament. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON — British police say a man with knives has been arrested near Parliament on suspicion of terrorism.

London's Metropolitan Police said the man in his late 20s was arrested Thursday "as part of an ongoing operation."

Knives have been recovered.

Police said the man is being detained under the Terrorism Act and held at a London police station.

They say there is "no immediate known threat" to the public.

