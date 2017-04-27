Uncle accused of chaining boy to weight pleads not guilty

PEOSTA, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man accused of padlocking a weighted chain around his 14-year-old nephew's waist has pleaded not guilty.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2plJpck ) that Jeffrey Merfeld and the boy's parents are charged with child endangerment causing injury. Merfeld's plea was submitted Tuesday.

Court records don't show whether Michael and Cynthia Kobusch have submitted pleas. The records don't list an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

All three defendants live in Peosta, 180 miles (290 kilometres ) northeast of Des Moines.