US durable goods advance modest 0.7 per cent in March
WASHINGTON — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods posted only a modest gain in March as a key category that tracks business investment plans remained weak.
The Commerce Department says orders for durable goods rose a slight 0.7
The category that serves as a proxy for business investment plans edged up a slight 0.2
Manufacturers are hoping for a rebound this year after recent struggles with a strong dollar cutting into exports and cutbacks in the energy sector.
The government will report on overall economic activity in the January-March quarter on Friday and the expectation is that overall growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, slowed significantly to a rate of 1
The slowdown in the first quarter reflected in part weather-related factors involving an unusually warm February which cut back on demand for utility production.
In March, orders for commercial aircraft rose 7
Demand for machinery slipped 0.2
Durable goods are items expected to last at least three years, ranging from household appliances to battleships.