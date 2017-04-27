US durable goods advance modest 0.7 per cent in March

WASHINGTON — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods posted only a modest gain in March as a key category that tracks business investment plans remained weak.

The Commerce Department says orders for durable goods rose a slight 0.7 per cent in March, the weakest showing since a 0.9 per cent decline in December. The strength came from big increases in the volatile categories of commercial aircraft and military aircraft which offset a drop in demand for motor vehicles.

The category that serves as a proxy for business investment plans edged up a slight 0.2 per cent , the third straight month that this key category has shown weakness.

Manufacturers are hoping for a rebound this year after recent struggles with a strong dollar cutting into exports and cutbacks in the energy sector.

The government will report on overall economic activity in the January-March quarter on Friday and the expectation is that overall growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, slowed significantly to a rate of 1 per cent or less after GDP expanded at a 2.1 per cent rate in the fourth quarter. However, economists believe there will be a rebound in the current April-June quarter to perhaps 3 per cent .

The slowdown in the first quarter reflected in part weather-related factors involving an unusually warm February which cut back on demand for utility production.

In March, orders for commercial aircraft rose 7 per cent while demand for defence aircraft was up an even bigger 26.1 per cent . Demand for motor vehicles and parts fell for a second month.

Demand for machinery slipped 0.2 per cent while orders for computers fell an even bigger 3.8 per cent .