Worker killed in accident at Pennsylvania swimming pool firm

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — A new employee at a Pennsylvania swimming pool manufacturing company has been killed after he was trapped under a 1,200-pound mould .

The (Sunbury) Daily Item (http://bit.ly/2plEAiY ) reports the Northumberland County coroner planned an autopsy Thursday on the 20-year-old worker, whose name wasn't immediately released.

The man was killed Wednesday about 7:30 a.m. at Strong Industries Pool and Spas in Point Township. That's about 55 miles (88.5 kilometres ) north of Harrisburg.

Wade Spicer, the company's owner, says the death is the first at the company since it opened in 1992.