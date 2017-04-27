Worker killed in accident at Pennsylvania swimming pool firm
NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — A new employee at a Pennsylvania swimming pool manufacturing company has been killed after he was trapped under a 1,200-pound
The (Sunbury) Daily Item (http://bit.ly/2plEAiY ) reports the Northumberland County coroner planned an autopsy Thursday on the 20-year-old worker, whose name wasn't immediately released.
The man was killed Wednesday about 7:30 a.m. at Strong Industries Pool and Spas in Point Township. That's about 55 miles (88.5
Wade Spicer, the company's owner, says the death is the first at the company since it opened in 1992.
Spicer says he's reviewed security video of the incident and says the worker leaned into the