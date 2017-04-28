1 in critical condition after 5 go thru ice in Arctic Norway

COPENHAGEN — Norwegian authorities say a man who was among five Russian tourists who went through the ice in Svalbard fjord on a snowmobile trek remains in an unstable critical condition.

Authorities say the five were first sent to the Norwegian archipelago's main hospital on Thursday but two were immediately flown to a nearby, larger hospital in Tromsoe.

In Friday's statement, the hospital said all had suffered hypothermia. The second person in Tromsoe has serious injuries but is stable.

The local governor's office said the five were on a guided tour. There was no word on whether the guide or guides also fell in.