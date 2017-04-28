5 men found shot to death in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in Mexico say the bullet-ridden bodies of five men have been found on a road in the southern state of Guerrero.

The state prosecutors' office said Friday the men's bodies were found earlier in the day near the town of San Miguel Totolapan. All had been shot in the head.

Totolapan has been plagued by murders and kidnappings related to the Tequileros drug gang. But the Tequileros' leader was not among the dead.