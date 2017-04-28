Albanian Parliament speaker expected to be elected president

TIRANA, Albania — The speaker of the Albanian Parliament was expected to be elected as the country's new president Friday in a parliamentary vote.

Speaker Ilir Meta's nomination has been formally supported by the main left-wing governing Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Meta, 48, is leader of the junior governing party, Socialist Movement for Integration, or LSI. He was the only candidate proposed by 28 lawmakers.

Along with his own party, Meta has support from both the Socialists and another smaller party which all together account for 86 votes.

Following a request from the parliament administration the vetting authorities declared Meta "clean," without any links with the former communist regime institutions. He's been parliament speaker since 2013 and previously served as prime minister.

Friday's vote follows three failed ones in which the governing coalition didn't put up a candidate, wanting to include the centre -right opposition in reaching a broader consensus.

The opposition has boycotted Parliament since February, demanding Rama's resignation ahead of a June 18 parliamentary election, claiming that the sitting Cabinet will manipulate the vote.

European parliamentarians also failed to convince the opposition to change its stance.

Albania's president occupies a largely ceremonial role and is limited to two five-year terms. Candidates are proposed by a group of at least 20 lawmakers in the 140-seat Parliament.