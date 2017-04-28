Colombia rescuers seek survivors in collapse that killed 10

BOGOTA — Rescuers say they're searching for survivors in the wreckage of a half-built structure that collapsed in the northern Colombian city of Cartagena and killed at least 10 people.

National emergency officials say that so far 23 people are listed as injured.

The seven-story building collapsed as workers were putting down a layer of cement on Thursday.

Local Civil Defence head Mauricio Rodriguez says more than 100 rescue workers continue to hunt for survivors trapped under the debris.