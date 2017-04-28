Cornell male singing group booted from campus for hazing
ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell University officials say the college's oldest all-male a capella group has been permanently dismissed from campus for hazing that included requiring new members to put Icy Hot muscle cream on their genitals.
According to the Ivy League school's
The hazing
University Interim President Hunter Rawlings supported the decision to dismiss the group, saying such
Cayuga's Waiters was formed in 1949. The group didn't respond to a message sent to its email address.