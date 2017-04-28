Denmark charges 6 men for joining radical Muslims in Syria

COPENHAGEN — A Danish prosecutor has charged six men with violating Danish terrorism laws by joining the Islamic State group from 2013 to 2016.

Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas says the case where based on a name list that Danish investigators had received a year ago from unidentified "international co-operation partners."

Nilas said Friday the men, who were not identified, had joined IS as "fighters," adding they lived in different places in Denmark. She said they were either Danish citizens or foreigners living in Denmark. They face at least four years in prison.