Ethiopia sentences 2 accused al-Shabab members to prison
A
A
Share via Email
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia says two men accused of trying to establish a cell of the al-Shabab extremist group inside the country have been sentenced to six years in prison.
The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate on Friday reported that Bedris Yesuf and Anis Usman were accused of being members of the Somalia-based al-Shabab and recruiting members for an Ethiopia-based cell.
The Ethiopian Federal Attorney General says the men were arrested three years ago while they were planning to carry out a terror attack.
Ethiopia is one of the countries that have sent troops to
Al-Shabab has carried out attacks beyond Somalia's borders, notably inside Kenya.