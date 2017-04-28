EU foreign ministers seek way out of stalemate with Turkey

BRUSSELS — European Union foreign ministers were seeking a way out of a stalemate on membership talks with Turkey on Friday, as ties between the two have sunk to their lowest level in years.

EU ministers also will meet with their Turkish counterpart in Valletta, Malta, for the first high-level meeting since the divisive referendum in Turkey that gives more powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his stinging criticism of several EU nations, some of which he compared to Nazis.

"The current situation as it is, is definitely not sustainable and this in a way frustrating for both sides," said EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

While some ministers are calling for sustained relations with a pillar of the NATO alliance and a major partner in controlling the flow of migrants into the EU from Syria and beyond, others are calling for change.

"There are so many areas where we need a correct, friendly and productive co-operation that we have to see, together with our Turkish colleagues, how we can improve the situation," Hahn said.

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak questioned Turkey's credentials to join the EU, saying that EU "values must be underpinned by concrete steps and you must not be saying one thing and marching in a different direction."

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has been at the forefront in calling for a fundamental reset of relations, and claims Turkey has thwarted fundamental EU values.

"It is a false signal to other (EU) candidates" that seek to respect the rules of Western democracy, Kurz said.

In the wake of the referendum victory two weeks ago, Erdogan has been talking about the reinstatement of the death penalty, which is outlawed in all EU nations and is a key moral benchmark of the bloc.

Turkey applied to join the EU three decades ago, and they started negotiating in 2005. But of the 16 negotiating chapters on issues as varied as capital movement and food safety, only one has been provisionally closed: science and research. There has been no progress in recent months.