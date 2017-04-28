Federal energy regulator says she won't seek new term

WASHINGTON — One of two remaining members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says she will not seek a second term, a move that could leave the five-member panel with a single commissioner.

Democrat Colette Honorable said Friday she will not seek appointment after her current term expires in June. Honorable has served on the energy panel since 2014.

President Donald Trump tapped Democrat Cheryl LaFleur to lead the commission but has yet to fill three Republican vacancies. The vacancies have left the agency without a quorum and prevent it from making high-profile decisions on interstate pipelines or proposed mergers.