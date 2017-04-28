Friend of convicted church shooter begins serving sentence

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A friend with whom convicted church shooter Dylann Roof shared his plans to massacre South Carolina churchgoers has begun serving prison time for lying to federal authorities.

Attorney Debbie Barbier tells The Associated Press Joey Meek reported to federal prison in Ohio on Tuesday.

Meek has been sentenced to two years and three months for encouraging friends not to call the FBI and identify Roof after he fatally shot nine black parishioners at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church. Prosecutors say Meek also initially lied to the FBI.