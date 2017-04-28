Germany passes controversial security agreement with Egypt

BERLIN — Germany's Parliament has approved a measure for closer co-operation with Egypt on security issues to fight terrorism, which rights organizations say could make Germany complicit in Egyptian human rights abuses.

The agreement, signed with Egypt last summer, allows the countries to exchange experts and information to help fight terrorism and other crimes like drug trafficking and money laundering, and carry out operational measures upon request.

Though the agreement is predicated upon "upholding human rights," critics say it lacks any effective guarantees.

Human Rights Watch Germany director Wenzel Michalski says Germany "should be getting cast-iron guarantees that Egypt is calling a halt to its abuses, not rushing to put its agents next to Egyptian forces."