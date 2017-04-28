Gwyneth Paltrow creating Goop magazine with Anna Wintour
NEW YORK — Gwyneth Paltrow and former Vogue editor Anna Wintour are teaming up to take the actress' Goop
Wintour, who is now artistic director at Conde Nast, says that through the Goop brand, Paltrow has built a "thoroughly modern take on how we live today."
The first issue of Goop magazine is slated for a September newsstand release. The magazine will be published quarterly and will revolve around the wellness themes seen on Goop.com.
Paltrow says in a statement that Wintour is "a powerhouse, and one of the most admirable thought-leaders in media."
The Oscar-winning actress launched Goop in 2008 as a weekly newsletter.