Indonesia, Philippines boost links, to launch sea patrols

MANILA, Philippines — The leaders of Indonesia and the Philippines have pledged to boost bilateral ties and agreed to launch patrols of their sea borders to prevent kidnappings.

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on the first day of a state visit Friday that he and President Rodrigo Duterte also agreed to expand co-operation on countering terrorism.

Jokowi said they agreed to launch, along with Malaysia, maritime patrols of their sea borders. There has been a wave of cross-border kidnappings and boat attacks by Abu Sayyaf extremists and other outlaws in the area.