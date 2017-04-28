Italy nabs African with alleged links to Berlin terror cell

ROME — Italian police have arrested a Congolese man with alleged links to a Berlin-based terrorist group.

Police on Friday said the man, 27, a resident of Germany, had previously stayed at a refugee centre in Brindisi, southern Italy. He's suspected of having had contacts with the Berlin Christmas market truck attacker, who also had been previously in Italy. That alleged attacker, Anis Amri, was slain in a shootout with Italian police near Milan, a few days after the December attack.

Police said the Congolese man who was arrested in Brindisi is accused of belonging to an association with the aim of international terrorism.