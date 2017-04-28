Italy nabs African with alleged links to Berlin terror cell
ROME — Italian police have arrested a Congolese man with alleged links to a Berlin-based terrorist group.
Police on Friday said the man, 27, a resident of Germany, had previously stayed at a refugee
Police said the Congolese man who was arrested in Brindisi is accused of belonging to an association with the aim of international terrorism.
As part of the probe, a Moroccan man was expelled from Italy, part of a strategy to rid the country of those suspected of advocating Islamist extremism.