Llama on the lam: Trooper lassoes llama loose on roadway

RUSSELL, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are praising the cowboy skills of one their troopers after he lassoed a llama that was loose on a state highway and led it to safety.

Police say Troopers Matthew Kane and Kyle Minnicucci were called after a llama was spotted on a state roadway Thursday in Russell.

Fearing for the animal's safety, Kane grabbed a rope from his cruiser, fashioned it into a lasso and slung it around the llama's neck. Kane and Minnicucci guided the animal off the road to ensure it wouldn't be hit by passing vehicles.