Local flooding, flood alerts under heavy rain in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — Local authorities in Poland floods or potential flooding have been reported in southern and central Poland following days of heavy rain and snow.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo was meeting with the firefighters' national command Friday to learn about the situation and steps they are taking to prevent major flooding.

Poland is predominantly a lowland terrain with mountains in the south, where large amounts of snow accumulate in winter. The combination of snow and heavy rains leads to floods.

Firefighters were pumping water from a few areas in central Poland, where rivers spilled into fields and local roads and were threatening houses.