Moscow political activist hospitalized after chemical attack

MOSCOW — The Moscow leader of the liberal opposition Yabloko party says one of its activists has been hospitalized after an unknown attacker splashed a chemical in her face.

Sergei Mitrokhin, who heads Yabloko's Moscow city branch, said Nataliya Fyodorova suffered burns to her face and partial loss of her sight as a result of Friday's attack near the entrance to her apartment building.

The attack comes a day after unknown attackers doused opposition leader Alexei Navalny with green antiseptic, burning one of his eyes.