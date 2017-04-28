Opposition lawmaker applies to European court for referendum

ISTANBUL — A lawmaker from the main opposition party in Turkey has submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights to annul the results of April's referendum on expanding presidential powers.

Musa Cam, a member of parliament from the Republican People's Party (CHP), filed an individual application Friday branding the referendum as "illegal and dubious" after his party announced it would seek all legal avenues, including the ECHR.

Cam says the electoral board's decision to count as valid unstamped ballots despite the law affected the outcome.

The electoral board said there was no evidence of fraud and rejected claims that the decision was illegal.