Palestinians say 3 wounded at protests for prisoners
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least three protesters were wounded at West Bank demonstrations in support of hunger-striking prisoners held by Israel.
Spokesman Anas Diek said three were hospitalized, including one who was shot in the head by a rubber bullet and another who was hit in the knee by a tear gas canister Friday.
In Bethlehem, protesters waved photos of Marwan Barghouti the jailed leader who called for the strike.
Palestinians say up to 1,500 prisoners have been on a hunger strike for 12 days demanding better conditions.
Some 6,500 Palestinians are held by Israel for
Israel's military had no immediate comment.