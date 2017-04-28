Pentagon: US airstrike killed 8 al-Qaida operatives in Yemen

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says a U.S. airstrike in Yemen on Sunday killed eight operatives of group known as al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, including a key leader.

A spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said the airstrike April 23 killed Abu Ahmed Awlaqi (ah-lah'-key), who had led AQAP operations in Shabwa province. Davis said he was a plotter of external attacks and had facilitated the extremist group's transfer of weapons and explosives.

Davis said seven other AQAP operatives also were killed in the airstrike.