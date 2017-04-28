Personal tragedy shaped congressman's effort on health care

WASHINGTON — New Jersey congressman Tom MacArthur understands the need for health insurance.

His mother died when he was 4 and his father spent years paying off medical bills. The congressman faced more than $1 million in medical bills during the treatment of his late 11-year-old daughter.

Yet MacArthur opposes President Barack Obama's law even though it's brought health insurance to millions of Americans.

The congressman points out that, in many states, the number of insurers offering coverage is dwindling. He says his only goal in offering a proposal to resuscitate the Republican effort to repeal Obama's health care law is to help the individual health insurance market survive.