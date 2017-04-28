Poland's ruling Party backs out of plan to expand Warsaw
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's ruling party says it is halting a plan to expand the capital city following protests, saying it needs more consultation with the people.
The populist Law and Justice party previously had dropped plans to toughen Poland's anti-abortion law and reversed the liberalization of forestry law that had led to excessive logging.
The plan to enlarge Warsaw by incorporating 32
The plan's author, Jacek Sasin, said Friday it was to be withdrawn from parliament and submitted to extensive public debate.