Prosecutors demand 3 1/2 years for jailed Russian blogger
MOSCOW — Russian prosecutors are demanding that a blogger spend 3
The trial of Ruslan Sokolovsky wrapped up Friday in the city of Yekaterinburg. The judge said a verdict would be issued May 11.
The 22-year-old Sokolovsky has been in detention since October, after posting a video on his blog showing him playing the smartphone game in a church built on the supposed spot where the last Russian tsar and his family were killed.
He is charged with inciting religious hatred. It is the same
The state RIA Novosti news agency quoted Sokolovsky's lawyer saying he hoped for acquittal or a suspended sentence.