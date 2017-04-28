Spain's economy keeps up positive run with Q1 growth
MADRID — Spain's economy expanded by 0.8
It was Spain's 14th consecutive quarter of growth since it emerged from a grueling five-year financial crisis in late 2013.
The institute said that over the year, the country's GDP expanded by 3
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Friday said the government had revised upward its 2017 growth forecast from 2.5
De Guindos said the economy was expected to continue to grow by 2.5
The conservative government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has made economic growth and job creation its main policies since taking office in 2011.
It has managed to reduce unemployment from a 27
De Guindos said the government is confident it will be slashed to 11.2