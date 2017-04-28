The Latest: Albanian Parliament elects leader as president

TIRANA, Albania — The Latest on the election of Albania's president (all times local):

6:09 p.m.

The Albanian Parliament has elected its leader as the country's new president.

Lawmakers in the 140-seat body voted 87-2 to make Parliament Speaker Ilir Meta president. Meta's nomination was formally supported by the main left-wing governing Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

There were 89 lawmakers present during the closed-door vote. Meta needed at least 71 votes to be elected.

Meta is leader of the junior governing party, the Socialist Movement for Integration, or LSI. The 48-year-old was the only candidate proposed by 23 lawmakers.

A handover ceremony from President Bujar Nishani is expected in July.

4:06 p.m.

Albanian Parliament speaker Ilir Meta is expected to be elected as the country's new president in a parliamentary vote.

Meta's nomination on Friday has been formally supported by the main left-wing governing Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Meta, 48, is leader of the junior governing party, Socialist Movement for Integration.

Friday's vote follows three failed ones as the governing coalition didn't put up a candidate, wanting to include the centre -right opposition in reaching a broader consensus.

Albania's president occupies a largely ceremonial role and is limited to two five-year terms. Candidates are proposed by a group of at least 20 lawmakers in the 140-seat Parliament.