The Latest: Cosby accuser won't be questioned about lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA — The Latest on Bill Cosby (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexual assault won't be cross-examined about the lawsuit she filed against him at the comedian's Pennsylvania trial.

A judge on Friday says neither side can introduce evidence about the defamation and sexual battery lawsuit that Cosby settled with Andrea Constand a decade ago.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill will still let jurors hear excerpts of the deposition Cosby gave before settling the case. That includes his testimony about getting quaaludes to give women before sex.

Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004.

Veteran criminal lawyer William Brennan says the jury might simply be told the Cosby testimony came in a prior court matter.

Cosby is set to go on trial June 5.

___

12:25 p.m.

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sex assault trial in Pennsylvania will hear his explosive deposition testimony about quaaludes but not his references to the supposed aphrodisiac Spanish fly.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. He calls the encounter consensual.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill also ruled Friday to exclude Constand's lawsuit from evidence at the June 5 trial.

In the decade-old deposition, Cosby said he got seven prescriptions for quaaludes in the 1970s, intending to give to women he was pursuing for sex. The powerful sedatives were banned in 1983.