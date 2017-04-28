The Latest: Florida boy among 5 students hit by car has died

POINCIANA, Fla. — The Latest on a school bus stop crash in Florida (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Officials in Florida say a 13-year-old boy has died of injuries suffered when a drunken driver stuck him and four other students as they were walking home from a school bus stop.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters Friday that Jahiem Robertson died in an Orlando hospital on Friday morning. Another student, 13-year-old John Mena, remains in the intensive care unit with orbital fractures.

Judd says 48-year-old former Mississippi law enforcement officer John Camfield was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI and fleeing the scene of a crash with injuries. Camfield was scheduled to make a first appearance in court Friday.

11:48 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say they've arrested a former Mississippi law enforcement officer driver accused of fleeing after hitting five children when they got off a school bus in central Florida.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a Friday news conference that two children were critically injured when the car hit them Thursday afternoon. He says 48-year-old John Camfield injured a pregnant woman when he hit her car before being arrested by an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

The school bus had left the area when the children were hit. Officials said they are between 12 and 15 years old.