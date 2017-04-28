The Latest: North Carolina leaders spar over election change

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on North Carolina governor's court challenge to law cutting his elections oversight authority (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

A panel of state judges must now resolve a legal fight over a new effort by North Carolina Republican legislators to restrict the Democratic governor's oversight of state and local elections.

Lawyers for Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative leaders argued Friday before a panel of three trial judges deciding whether to block the changes temporarily.

A law passed and later amended by the Republican-dominated General Assembly removes Cooper's authority to appoint the majority of members of the statewide elections board and those in all 100 counties. Lawmakers this week overrode Cooper's veto of the amended law.

GOP legislators now want to divide elections boards equally between Democrats and Republicans. The law lets Cooper pick the elections boards from lists provided by the two major parties.

___

5:40 a.m.

Judges are hearing whether North Carolina's Republican lawmakers are acting constitutionally as they again seek to neuter the new Democratic governor's oversight of state and local elections.

Lawyers for Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative leaders are due back in court Friday.

A panel of three state trial judges will review a new law that takes away Cooper's authority to appoint the majority of members of the statewide elections board and those in all 100 counties. Governors have picked election board majorities for more than a century.

GOP legislators now want to divide elections boards equally between Democrats and Republicans.