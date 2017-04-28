The Latest: Philippines investigates secret police jail

MANILA, Philippines — The Latest on drug violence in the Philippines (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Philippine police are investigating a station chief after the country's Commission on Human Rights discovered a secret jail cell inside the station where a dozen detainees complained they were being held for extortion.

The commission's representatives on Thursday led reporters to the dark, cramped passage that was hidden behind a bookshelf. The station's commander Superintendent Robert Domingo denied allegations of torture and extortion and said the cell was used because the main lockup facility was overcrowded with drug suspects.

Domingo and the station's drug enforcement unit were relieved Friday.